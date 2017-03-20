McCaskey High School students return to class after chlorine leak
J.P. McCaskey High School students were evacuated Monday when the School District of Lancaster discovered a malfunction of the pool equipment.
The district’s social media accounts explained students and staff were moved to East. They were allowed to re-enter the high school after the high school had been cleared for air quality.
According to the district, earlier Monday morning:
“Due to a malfunction of the pool equipment at J.P. McCaskey, a chlorine odor was released and we had to evacuate the school. Students and staff are currently at McCaskey East. They will be allowed to re-enter the building once the fire department deems the air quality is safe.”
The latest update:
“As of 9:20 a.m., the building has been cleared for air quality. Students re-entered the building and began their day with 2nd period.”