Mechanicsburg man found sleeping, drunk at Rutter's tries to hand officer $50 for identification

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after he was found sleeping half-naked in his car at a Rutter’s store while drunk.

Travis Norton, 38, is facing DUI, open lewdness and other related charges after the March 13 incident at the Rutter’s in the 300 block of Lewisberry Road.

On March 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a Rutter’s store for a reported suspicious vehicle that was parked in the lot. The Jeep was running with the lights on and Norton seated in the driver’s seat while sleeping heavily. Norton had his pants partially pulled down, exposing his genitals to the public.

The officer was able to wake Norton, who had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and had an odor of alcohol. When the officer asked for Norton’s identification, Norton handed him a $50 bill and stated that that was his license. The officer proceeded to ask Norton how he had got to the Rutter’s and he said that he had driven from New Cumberland.

Norton was asked to perform coordination tests, but lost his balance and stumbled several times while using the sides of vehicles for support. He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Norton refused to a blood draw, despite being subject to one for having a previous DUI in 2007. However, Norton refused, and was given to York County’s Central Booking.