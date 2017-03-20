Police begin campaign to crackdown on aggressive drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- State Police and law enforcement in more than 40 jurisdictions throughout central Pennsylvania are doing their part to make the roads safer.

For the second year in a row, officers will be cracking down on aggressive drivers.

Police will be out enforcing traffic violations for the next six weeks, from March 20th through April 30th.

Last year's enforcement wave netted more than 7,500 citations for central Pennsylvania.

York Area Regional Police Corporal Dan Miller said "tailgate, they do lane changes without turn signals, they run red lights, go through or blow through stop signs, make illegal turns, illegal u-turns."

Cpl. Miller is part of the patrol to keep an eye on aggressive drivers.

"They drive out of habit, or they're in a hurry, or they're just simply being careless, and selfish, because they think that where they need to go is more important than anybody else," Cpl. Miller said.

York Area Regional Police is one of several law enforcement agencies in central Pennsylvania, along with State Police, which is cracking down on bad driving habits.

York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said "basically we're trying to reduce crashes, and in reducing crashes, we reduce injuries and deaths."

"We've had six fatalities that most likely would not have been fatal had the driver or occupant been wearing their seat belt, so seat belt enforcement is a big part of this as well," Chief Damon said.

Chief Damon is focused on key roads in the spotting dangerous driver habits.

"Primarily it's going to be the state roads. We have Queen Street, 74, Cape Horn Road which is Route 24, Springwood Road, South George Street, Windsor Road, East Prospect Road," Chief Damon said.

Speeding tickets don't come cheap.

"The cheapest is going to be around $140, and that's a few miles over," Cpl. Miller said.

It's something an officer may consider when writing a citation.

"He understands that there is a financial burden that are associated with the violation, and he just for whatever reason may just want to cut you a little slack and cite you for something slower," Cpl. Miller said.

"Can't give everybody a break, or we wouldn't be doing our jobs," Cpl. Miller added.

Any aggressive driver stopped by police will get a ticket. Driver's who fail to break the habit. Could lose more than money.

"They might get points on their license. Eventually, that will catch up to them, and there going to have to take some corrective action or PennDOT is going to come in and possibly suspend their license," Chief Damon said.

"They put the key in the car. They put their foot on the accelerator. They're the ones that are in control. It's pretty easy not to speed. You just have to be a little more attentive, and manage your time so you're not running behind," Cpl. Miller said.

"We hate to be successful, because that means there's violations, but we know that they're out there, so we're going to out and enforce them," Chief Damon said.