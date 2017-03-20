× Police searching for missing Lancaster teen

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a reported runaway/missing person.

Luis Rivera, 15, was reported as a runaway on March 17.

He was last seen at his residence in Leola at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male that stands about 4’8″ tall. He has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and wears dark rimmed glasses.

Rivera is believed to possibly be in the Lancaster City area.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp Police at (717) 291-4676.