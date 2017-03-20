× Rita’s continues first day of Spring tradition, offers free ice

YORK, Pa.– The first day of spring has become tied to a tradition that many enjoy.

For the past 25 years, Rita’s Italian Ice has offered up a free cup of ice on the first day of spring.

Today, the offer still stands across the United States.

Todd Gettys, franchisee of Rita’s of Lockus Road in York, stops by to offer information on new flavors and how guests who visit a Rita’s location on March 20 during operating hours will receive a free Italian Ice in a limited-edition First Day of Spring cup.

It’s expected that more than one million Rita’s guests nationwide will visit Rita’s on March 20 as part of the family-favorite tradition.

Check it out on FOX43 Morning News.