Suspicious garage fire in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police are investigating a suspicious garage fire. Police and firefighters responded at about 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon to a building fire at 102 Meadow Valley Road in Ephrata Township.

Witnesses who called in the fire reported flames were already through the roof. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the detached garage of the unoccupied residence fully engulfed in fire. The preliminary investigation provided no obvious cause of the fire.

If anyone has information on the fire they are asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 .