Trial begins for former Penn State University President

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Jury selection begins Monday for former Penn State President Graham Spanier, who is facing charges based on how he responded to the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal more than 15 years ago.

Spanier was President of the university until he was fired over the scandal in 2011. He is facing 2 counts of endangering children as well as 1 count of conspiracy.

According to investigators, Spanier and 2 of his former administrators, Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Vice President for Business and Finance Gary Schultz, may have had knowledge of the sexual abuse but failed to report it to police for an investigation.

Last week, Curley and Schultz plead guilty to endangering the welfare of children. It is unknown if the two will testify against Spanier during his trial.