Two children burned while drinking apple juice at East Lampeter restaurant released from Hershey Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa.– Two children that were burned after drinking a “caustic substance” at the Star Buffet and Grill earlier this month have been released from the hospital.

The children, ages 4 & 10, are no longer patients at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center as of Monday morning a house manager told FOX43.

The children were hospitalized on March 3 after reportedly drinking a “caustic substance” in their apple juice at the restaurant located in the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Shortly after, the restaurant was closed after nearly two dozen property code violations were filed against the restaurant, and it will remain closed until the violations are corrected.

Preliminary tests have shown that apple juice alone did not cause the burns in the throats of the children.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.