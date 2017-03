× Two Firefighters reportedly injured fighting house fire in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to dispatch two firefighters were reportedly injured while fighting a house fire in Mifflin County this evening.

The fire broke out at 7:22 p.m. at a home located at 808 West 4th St. in Lewistown. Police helped an occupant out of the burning home.

The two injured firefighters were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No word on their conditions. The fire is under control.