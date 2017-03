× Waynesboro home destroyed by fire, Red Cross assisting 6 displaced

WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. Sunday along the 500 block of Creekside Boulevard.

No one was home when the fire broke out, as the home is a total loss.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and four children that have been displaced by the fire.