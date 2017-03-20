WellPet recalls dog food product, potential elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone

WellPet has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited amount of one canned topper.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, three best-by date codes of one recipe have the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone. Elevated levels may affect a dog’s metabolism and can be associated with anxiousness, increased thirst, increased urinary output and weight loss.

However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing. Although multiple studies indicate that, for the vast majority of pets, symptoms are reversible once the pet stops eating product with elevated thyroid hormone, if your pet has consumed this product and has exhibited any of these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recipe is a mixer or topper and is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only; the likelihood of a dog being affected is remote. Even though the chance of a dog being affected is unlikely, WellPet is voluntarily recalling this recipe with these three best-by dates. No other Wellness products are affected. Affected products were distributed at pet specialty retailers throughout North America and online.

Although the WellPet Consumer Affairs team has received no reports of any health problems to date as a result of feeding this recipe, the FDA advised WellPet of three dogs that were affected. WellPet immediately initiated an investigation, and based on follow-up research, decided to recall the lots in question. The dogs are now fully recovered and doing well.

“Please know that safeguarding the health and wellbeing of pets is of the utmost importance to us,” said Camelle Kent, chief executive officer of WellPet, the maker of Wellness products. “We fully intend on maintaining the trust you have placed in us to keep your pets healthy and happy, and are removing this product as part of our ongoing commitment to quality and food safety.”

Recalled Product Details:

Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs – 13.2 oz

Best-By Dates of 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19, located on the bottom of the can

Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs – 13.2 oz, Can UPC: 0 76344 89450 6

If you have any of the 13.2 oz recipe with these three best-by dates, please email WellPet at wecare@wellpet.com or call 1-877-227-9587. For more information, please visit WellPet’s website for a letter from the CEO.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration