Woman charged in weekend hit and run in bar parking lot

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Karla Brown, 32, faces several charges in a hit and run that resulted in injury over the weekend. The victim told Susquehanna Township Police that about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Apple Bar and Grill on the 3500 block of Walnut Street The vehicle failed to stop after hitting her.

Brown was identified based on the driver and vehicle description given by the victim. She will be charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Additional charges may be filed against Brown after a search warrant is executed on the vehicle.