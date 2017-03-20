× York County man arrested after undercover investigation reveals heroin dealing

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An undercover drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a York County man.

Tyler Piatt-Rainville, 23, of the 300 block of Emily Lane is facing two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Previously, on two separate occasions, police watched Piatt-Rainville deliver heroin to another subject. On March 10, police served a search warrant at Piatt-Rainville’s residence and found additional evidence of drug activity.

Piatt-Rainville was arraigned and committed to York County Prison in lieu of a combined. $160,000 bail.