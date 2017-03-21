A couple of chilly days but plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday

CHILLY SUNSHINE

Skies clear out heading into the overnight. With northwesterly winds increasing, colder air plunges back into the area for a few days. Morning lows are in the 20s both Wednesday and Thursday morning. However, wind chills tomorrow morning, with the breeze, are in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine but readings barely touch 40 degrees later in the day. The gusts begin to settle as high pressure builds in overhead. Calmer winds and clear skies will lead to a very cold morning in the lower 20s Thursday. We tack on a few more degrees than Wednesday with highs around 44. Clouds build in as the next frontal system approaches Friday. A few showers are possible too. Temperatures are right at seasonable averages in the lower 50s. The warm front pushes north setting us up for much warmer temperatures Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It’s a mild morning in the lower 40s. A dry day expected, and with a west-southwest breeze, it’s pretty warm in the upper 60s. A few spots could even make a run at 70 degrees. Showers develop along the front Saturday night into much of the day Sunday as the front wiggles south. The wet weather holds temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. Still some differences on how Monday looks. A few models bring in chillier air quicker than others. A few showers and quite a bit of cloud cover begins the week. Readings are near 50 degrees. The next system Tuesday brings showers back to the area but it’s milder in the middle 50s.

