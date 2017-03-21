A few morning showers, then a milder Tuesday with some sunshine

MIDWEEK COOLING: Our next system is passing through, and it brings the chance for a few showers. The umbrella is needed for the morning as some showers pass through the region. By mid-morning, the region should be dry. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds don’t break until the midday hours. Then, expect partly sunny skies for the afternoon. It’s a bit milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Cold air rushes in through the night. The breezes turn a bit gusty too as the colder air arrives. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s to lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions quickly turn mostly sunny Wednesday. It’s a breezy and noticeably chillier day. Readings are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures begin to recover Thursday, but slowly. The winds are quiet, and there’s mostly sunny skies. Temperatures make it into the lower to middle 40s. Friday, a warm front lifts north. This brings a few showers and plenty of clouds as it crosses the region. Expect even milder temperatures despite the clouds and showers. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WARM START TO WEEKEND: Saturday is dry and warm before the weekend turns unsettled. Expect clouds to increase later during the day. Otherwise, it’s warm with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s, but 70 might not be out of the question! Our next system arrives for Sunday, bringing plentiful clouds and a return to rain. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 50s. Monday still brings the chance for some showers, and it looks chillier again.

Have a great Tuesday!