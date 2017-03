TYRONE TWP, Adams County — Adams County Coroner Pat Felix confirmed the name of a 48 year-old victim, who was found dead at his home with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Tracy Williams’ autopsy has not yet been finalized. The fatal shooting took place Sunday night in the 800 block of East Berlin Road.

Pennsylvania State Police are piecing together the details of Williams’ death.

