Apple unveils special-edition iPhone 7 in red

A surprise new iPhone is here — and it’s red.

Apple unveiled Tuesday a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and Red, an organization that helps fights AIDS. The special edition iPhones, which feature a red aluminum body, will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. Customers can buy them in stores and online starting Friday.

Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with Red.

Apple also announced a new 9.7-inch iPad with a “brighter” Retina display, which will start at $329 for a 32GB model — the company’s lowest price for a new iPad to date. Exactly one year ago, the company released the more advanced iPad Pro for $599.

The tech giant on Tuesday also revealed Clips, a new standalone app that creates vidoes to share on social networks like Facebook and Instagram.