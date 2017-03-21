× Arrest warant issued for York man in mid afternoon shooting

YORK, Pa. – York City have identified a suspect in a mid-afternoon shooting. It happen at about 3:10 p.m. along the 900 block of East Princess Street.

The victim, 48 year old Shannon Lamont Hopkins, was transported to Memorial Hospital via privately owned vehicle. He was struck once by a bullet on the left side of the torso. His wound is not considered life threatening.

The shooting investigation involved the patrol division, neighborhood units and the detective bureau, resulting in an arrest warrant for James Carlos Rodriguez Jr., 23, of York for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App.

Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.