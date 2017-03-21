× Chambersburg mother facing charges after driving with daughter on car

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg mother is facing charges after a disturbance ended with her driving her car with her daughter on the vehicle.

Vonsintarreyun Audiles, 29, is facing one count of endangering the welfare of children for her actions.

On Sunday, March 12 at 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Way East for a reported disturbance caused by a juvenile female.

It was reported that the juvenile was yelling at Audiles inside of the business and then continued to cause a disturbance by yelling in the business parking lot. Following that, the juvenile female reportedly jumped onto Audiles’ car and she drove off with her daughter on the hood of the vehicle.

Now, Audiles will face charges.