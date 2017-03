× Fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – The Franklin County Coroner was summoned to the scene of a crash involving a single vehicle in the area of 4900 Warm Spring Road(Route 995) in St. Thomas Township. It happen at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The vehicle, a pickup truck, overturned into a ditch trapping the victim.

The 4900 block of Warm Spring Road is expected to be closed for hours while Pennsylvania State Police investigate.