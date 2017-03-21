× Four seriously injured in head on crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Four people are seriously injured in a head on crash involving two vehicles at about 1:37 pm. Tuesday afternoon on Route 222 southbound between the East Church Street overpass and the Ephrata Township line in East Cocalico Township.

Accordng to police a Toyota sedan driven by Franklina Anthony, 30, of Reading, was traveling northbound and attempted a lane change. She swerved to miss another vehicle, lost control, and crossed over the center median into the southbound lane. Anothony’s vehicle struck a Jeep SUV driven by Scott Rothenberger, 46, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Anthony was entrapped in her vehicle and freed by Denver Rescue and Reamstown Fire Companies. She and her passenger were transported by Reinholds and Fivepointville Ambulances to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

Rothenberger and his passenger were transported by Reamstown Ambulance and Fivepointville Ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injures.

The crash investigation is continuing.