× FOX43 Sports Poll: Will you watch Team USA in the WBC Semifinal tonight?

The USA will be competing for prominence in it’s National Pastime on Tuesday night.

In case you’ve missed it, the World Baseball Classic, an international competition, has been going on through March.

Team USA has made it to the championship round for only the second time in the competition’s history, and are looking to advance for the championship for the first time.

Waiting in Team USA’s path is Team Japan, the defending WBC Champion.

Team USA’s roster is loaded with MLB Stars, including Rockies’ 3B Nolan Arenado, Orioles’ OF Adam Jones and Marlins’ OF Giancarlo Stanton.

On the other side, Team Japan boasts a roster with only one MLB player, Astros’ OF Nori Aoki.

However, Team Japan is undefeated thus far in the tournament, despite the lack of star power.

Now, the two teams shall meet tonight a 9 ET to determine who gets the chance to play for the WBC Championship.

Our question is, will you watch Team USA in the WBC Semifinal tonight?