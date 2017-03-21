Lancaster man facing charges after detectives find 5 kilos of cocaine, 470 bags of heroin during search

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing numerous charges after surveillance and an investigation that uncovered 5 kilograms of cocaine, 470 bags of heroin and some marijuana.

Nathan Santiago, 31, is facing charges regarding illegal drug sales and other related offenses.

On December 8, Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Santiago’s East King Street apartment in one of the largest ever seizures of cocaine in the

county.

Detectives found:

– 5 brick-form kilograms of cocaine

– 470 bags of heroin

– 17 grams of marijuana

– $6,500 cash

– Drug-packaging materials.

Santiago is currently at Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.

He is awaiting arraignment on the two felony dockets filed last week.