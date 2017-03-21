Lawmakers hold hearing on testing of autonomous cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Both the House and Senate transportation committees will hold a joint hearing on Tuesday to discuss a Senate bill focused on standards for testing self-driving vehicles in Pennsylvania.

Under the bill, there are a number of regulations for testers including an application and permitting process as well as strict guidelines mandating that testers of self-driving cars on state roads must obey state and local traffic laws.

At the hearing, several different agencies are scheduled to speak including PennDOT and law enforcement.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 am.