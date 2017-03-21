× Missing/runaway Middletown juvenile may be hanging out in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Middletown Borough Police are looking for a missing/runaway juvenile boy. 13 year old Jyhier Mosley-Williams was last seen at his Middletown Residence on Saturday, March 18 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Mosley-Williams, a black male, is believed to be wearing a black puffy jacket, a black & gray/camo Jordan hoodie, gray skinny jeans, black Nike boots and a Seahawks knit cap. He believed to be hanging out in Harrisburg, in the Hall Manor area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Middletown Police at (717) 558-6900.