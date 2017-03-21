× Mother drives off with daughter clinging to hood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Chambersburg woman is charged after she drives off with her daughter clinging desparately to the hold of her vehicle. Borough police responded at about 1:46 p.m. Sunday, March 12th to the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Way East in reference to a juvenile female causing a disturbance. It was reported that the juvenile was yelling at her mother inside of a business then continued to cause a disturbance with her yelling in the business parking lot.

The child jumped onto her mother’s vehicle then the mother drove off with her daughter on the hood of the vehicle.

29 year old Vonsintarreyun Desharvie Audiles, was charged with one count Endangering Welfare of Children.