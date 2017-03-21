× New York woman in stolen vehicle leads police on high speed chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A New York woman faces charges after leading State Police on a high speed chase Tuesday afternoon in Dauphin County. The incident began when a State Trooper responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Skyline Diner in the 7500 block of Allentown Boulevard(Route 22) in West Hanover Township. The vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier in the day, left the diner at a high rate of speed.

The Trooper immediately pursued the vehicle westbound on Allentown Boulevard (U.S. 22). The pursuit ended at the intersection of Blue Ribbon Avenue when the driver crashed into multiple other vehicles.

The driver, an unidentified 29 year old Hispanic female was taken into custody.