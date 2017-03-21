Olivia’s cooks up baked lobster & seafood lasagna

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Baked lobster & seafood lasagna
Lobster filling:
1lb filet of haddock
1/2 lb sea scallops (sliced)
1/2 lb lobster tail (chopped)
1 lb crayfish
1 lb shrimp (peeled, deveined, & sliced) 4oz olive oil Pinch old bay Pinch nutmeg
Cheese mix:
2lb NY style ricotta cheese
1 cup fresh basil chopped
4 oz pecorino Romano
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
Sauce:
2 cups heavy cream
4 oz pecorino Romano
4 oz white wine
2 oz garlic butter
1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
1 cup chopped kale
4 oz lump crab meat
Pinch of old bay
Pinch of nutmeg
2 tbsp olive oil
Garnish w crispy kale & Romano
Serve w homemade garlic bread
Put all raw seafood and kale on a baking tray. Drizzle w olive oil. Lightly season w old bay & nutmeg. Bake off n preheated oven @ 375*F till fish is firm & flaky approx 10min Place all cheese mix ingredients in bowl. Mix all together. In baking dish drizzle a little olive oil in bottom to help to prevent sticking.
1st layer:
Place 1 lasagne sheet in pan
Layer w 1/3 of cheese mix
Layer w 1/3 of lobster filling
2nd layer repeat as first
3rd layer repeat as first
Place 4th pasta sheet on top. Drizzle w olive oil. Top w shredded mozzarella. Cover & bake @ 325*F for approx 25mins.
Sauce recipe:
In a sauce pan on med-high heat, add the garlic butter, chopped kale, olive oil. Deglaze w white wine. Finish w heavy cream, lump crab, old bay, nutmeg, & Romano cheese. Bring to a creamy simmer or until the sauce has lightly thickened. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
Berry mule
3olives strawberry vodka
Crabby's rasberry ginger beer
Fresh muddled limes, raspberries, blackberries, & strawberries.
Shake the vodka and muddled fruit vigorously w Ice. Top off w raspberry ginger beer. Garnish w fresh berries. Enjoy!
Tale as old as Thyme:
Lillet blanc
Elderflower liqueur
Lemon vodka
Fresh thyme
Fresh squeezed lemon
Soda water
Raspberries
Blackberries
Shake the lillet blanc, vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon wedge, & thyme vigorously w ice. Top off w soda water & garnish w fresh berries. Enjoy See everyone soon!!
Happy spring!