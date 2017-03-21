Olivia’s cooks up baked lobster & seafood lasagna

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Baked lobster & seafood lasagna

Lobster filling:

1lb filet of haddock

1/2 lb sea scallops (sliced)

1/2 lb lobster tail (chopped)

1 lb crayfish

1 lb shrimp (peeled, deveined, & sliced) 4oz olive oil Pinch old bay Pinch nutmeg

Cheese mix:

2lb NY style ricotta cheese

1 cup fresh basil chopped

4 oz pecorino Romano

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Sauce:

2 cups heavy cream

4 oz pecorino Romano

4 oz white wine

2 oz garlic butter

1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic

1 cup chopped kale

4 oz lump crab meat

Pinch of old bay

Pinch of nutmeg

2 tbsp olive oil

Garnish w crispy kale & Romano

Serve w homemade garlic bread

Put all raw seafood and kale on a baking tray. Drizzle w olive oil. Lightly season w old bay & nutmeg. Bake off n preheated oven @ 375*F till fish is firm & flaky approx 10min Place all cheese mix ingredients in bowl. Mix all together. In baking dish drizzle a little olive oil in bottom to help to prevent sticking.

1st layer:

Place 1 lasagne sheet in pan

Layer w 1/3 of cheese mix

Layer w 1/3 of lobster filling

2nd layer repeat as first

3rd layer repeat as first

Place 4th pasta sheet on top. Drizzle w olive oil. Top w shredded mozzarella. Cover & bake @ 325*F for approx 25mins.

Sauce recipe:

In a sauce pan on med-high heat, add the garlic butter, chopped kale, olive oil. Deglaze w white wine. Finish w heavy cream, lump crab, old bay, nutmeg, & Romano cheese. Bring to a creamy simmer or until the sauce has lightly thickened. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:

Berry mule

3olives strawberry vodka

Crabby's rasberry ginger beer

Fresh muddled limes, raspberries, blackberries, & strawberries.

Shake the vodka and muddled fruit vigorously w Ice. Top off w raspberry ginger beer. Garnish w fresh berries. Enjoy!

Tale as old as Thyme:

Lillet blanc

Elderflower liqueur

Lemon vodka

Fresh thyme

Fresh squeezed lemon

Soda water

Raspberries

Blackberries

Shake the lillet blanc, vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon wedge, & thyme vigorously w ice. Top off w soda water & garnish w fresh berries. Enjoy See everyone soon!!

Happy spring!