× Police arrest one, searching for another suspect in York armed robberies

DALLASTOWN BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a robbery suspect after arresting one that is linked to multiple armed robberies.

James Gordon, Jr., 41, is facing charges of simple assault, robbery and other related charges for his role in a pair of armed robberies.

On March 19, York Area Regional Police responded to two armed robberies.

The first robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. at a gas station in Dallastown Borough. During the robbery, two armed suspects entered the store and stole money and cigarettes before fleeing on foot to a car nearby.

The second robbery occurred just before midnight at a convenience store in Windsor Borough. Two armed suspects matching the same clothing description from the previous robbery were seen on surveillance cameras.

Police were able to obtain a vehicle description and an officer spotted the vehicle on S. Queen St. and performed a traffic stop. Police were able to located evidence in the vehicle that linked Gordon to the robberies. He was charged and sent to Central Booking.

Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the other suspect.

If anyone has information that would lead to the identity of the other suspect please contact the Police Department at 717-741-1259.