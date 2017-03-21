× Poll: Do you favor the GOP healthcare plan, Obamacare, or no Federal health exchange?

President Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill Tuesday on a mission to whip GOP lawmakers. Trump needs 216 votes to pass the American Health Care Act, the Republican plan that would replace the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

The Act would rewrite the current health care system. Some Republicans have expressed angst about the new Act based on Congressional Budget Office analysis. The office claims less people will be covered by the plan, and it will be more costly over time.

Amendments pitched Monday evening by GOP leaders and the White House were meant to appease both conservatives and moderates, who have said they have reservations about the bill. They were aimed at modifying the bill to win over critics and skeptics.

The American Health Care Act will be taken up Wednesday by the House Rules Committee. It’s set to be voted on by House members Thursday — the seven-year anniversary of former President Barack Obama’s signing of Obamacare.

