PSP arrest 3rd suspect wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charge

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – The third suspect charged with drug delivery resulting in death is in custody. 22 year old Kyle Jacob Merenda, of Barnesville, was arrested on Monday in Tresckow, in Carbon County by Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton.

Merenda along with Jonathan Seekins, 33 and Melanie Kropp, 24 were charged in the April 2016 death of Alexandria Sienkiewicz, 23, of Tamaqua. Sienkiewicz was found dead in her bedroom and her cause of death of was ruled Homicide by Acute Fentanyl Toxicity. Merenda, Seekins and Kropp were allegedly involved in the drug transaction that led to Sienkiewicz’s death.

Seekins was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal solicitation among other charges. He was committed to Schuylkill County Prison after being unable to post $25,000 bail.

Kropp was charged with criminal soliciation and delivery of a controlled substance among other charges. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Charges against Merenda include drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Merenda has been returned to Schuylkill and is being held in prison after he was unable to post bail.