Teacher hit while breaking up fight between two female students at Dauphin Co. Tech

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Two female Dauphin County Technical school students face charges for fighting. The School Resource Officer assigned to the school was alerted at about 7:45 a.m. to a fight in a hallway. Upon his arrival he encountered the students fighting. Teachers and a Dauphin County Juvenile Probation helped to break up the fight. While breaking up the fight, a teacher was struck by one of the fighting students. There were no other injuries reported.

Both girls were arrested and taken to Dauphin County Booking Center for processing. Both students were charged with Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

An additional Aggravated Assault charge was added to the juvenile who struck the teacher.