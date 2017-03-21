× Teen allegedly uses racial slurs during argument, stabs woman who intervenes

NORTH EAST, MD) – A teenager has been charged as an adult in connection with the stabbing of a woman who intervened in an argument Tuesday morning in Cecil County, Maryland.

The teen was identified as Tyler Vermilyea, 17, of North East, Maryland. After consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, Vermilyea was charged as an adult with Attempted Murder, Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, Having a Dangerous Weapon With Intent to Injure, Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1,000, Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The victim, a 50-year-old Cecil County woman, was transported to Union Hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. two troopers were in the area of the Wal Mart in the unit-block of North East Road, North East, when they were contacted by a store employee who reported a stabbing had just occurred. The troopers immediately responded into the store and found the victim, who had sustained what appeared to be a stab wound in the area of her upper torso.

A suspect description was obtained and one of the first troopers on the scene began a search of the area.

A male, matching the suspect’s description was spotted at the nearby Dollar General store and taken into custody without incident. Evidence indicated the suspect had just broken the windows of the store out by punching them. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a folding knife with a brass knuckle-style handle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vermilyea was in the area of the Wal Mart and encountered a store employee outside, whom he apparently asked for a cigarette. An argument ensued and the suspect reportedly used racial slurs.

The victim saw and heard the altercation while she was in her car nearby. She exited her car and intervened in the altercation, attempting to separate the two men. She walked into the store with the maintenance employee, but was followed by the suspect.

The investigation indicates Vermilyea walked up beside the victim and stabbed her near her collarbone with the folding knife. He then fled from the store. The involved store employee was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.