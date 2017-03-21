× Woman says she was cut during attack in Gratz

GRATZ, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Gratz woman was reportedly cut during an attack outside her Dauphin County home on Monday afternoon, according to state police reports.

The 31-year-old unidentified woman reported to state police that she was attacked in the doorway of her home along Market Street by an unknown woman in her 40’s.

She said her attacker cut her with an unknown object before fleeing the scene, according to police reports.

No other information regarding the investigation was immediately available.