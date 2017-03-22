× Akron man arrested, charged with access device fraud and stealing from vehicles

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– After receiving multiple tips regarding thefts from parking lots, officers were able to arrest the man they believe may be responsible.

Joseph-Jon Martin, 30, of Akron, has been charged with access device fraud and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Previously, police had requested assistance in identifying or any information about thefts from parking lots. The tips led officer to Martin.

Patrol officers spotted Martin on the road and conducted a traffic stop.

After detectives interviewed Martin, he was found to be in possession of stolen items both in his vehicle and in his home. Martin also used a stolen credit card at a local business.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on March 10 in lieu of bail.