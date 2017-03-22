× Car crashes into school bus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus and a sedan in Springettsbury Township. The accident happen at about 4:13 p.m. along the 2600 block of N. Sherman Street near Academy Road. The driver of the sedan crashed into the rear end of the stopped school bus.

Eight Central York School District elementary students who were aboard the bus were not injured. School District officials reportedly notified parents of the accident. Another school bus took the students home.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the crash.