Chambersburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dexton Brunson, 44, of Chambersburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury In Harrisburg on drug trafficking charges.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment charges Brunson with Possessing with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana and Criminal Conspiracy. The charges arise out of an incident that occurred on December 8, 2016, when Brunson’s home was searched by the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshals Service that led to the discovery of cocaine and marijuana in his home.

If convicted Brunson faces a maximum 20 year prison sentence, a term of supervised release and a potential fine of up $1 million dollars.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshals Service and the Harrisburg Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.