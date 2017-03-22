Cold morning but bright sunshine and a lighter breeze

ANOTHER COLD ONE

It’s very cold morning in the upper teens and lower 20s but we won’t have the winds to be concerned with as they are light to calm. Bright sunshine blankets the sky as high pressure brings a mostly cloudy free day. Readings should recover to the middle, and perhaps a few upper 40s by afternoon. Clouds build in overnight as a warm front approaches. With temperatures below freezing, it is possible to have a brief mix before precipitation changes to all rain. A few showers possible for the early part of the day. Drier air works in and sunshine breaks out too. Temperatures climb to the lower 50s. Temperatures rise quickly into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A milder morning than recent with lows in the lower and middle 40s to begin the day Saturday. A dry day expected, and with a west-southwest breeze, it’s pretty warm in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy for Sunday. Rain is likely for much of the day. Highs are still mild in the middle 50s.

UNSETTLED WEEK

Shower threat continues for early Monday then again Tuesday. Highs Monday climb to the lower 60s with drier conditions and more sunshine by the afternoon. Showers return Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs are still warm in the lower 60s. It is drier, breezy and a few degrees cooler in the upper 50s Wednesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist