Donation drive and fundraiser held for Harrisburg fire victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Community leaders and residents continue to rally around the families impacted by two house fires earlier this month in the city.

The first fire on Lexington Street on March 10 killed two young girls and a Harrisburg firefighter allegedly hit by a DUI driver as he was on his way to fight the fire. The second fire on Walnut Street on March 12 displaced seven families.

“The families affected are families that our agents and representatives go out and service every single day, so when things like this happen, we have to do something as a company to make sure that we are actually giving back to who is giving to us,” Souleymane Bah, who runs a life insurance agency in Harrisburg, said.

Mother’s Subs on 2nd and Maclay hosted the fundraiser, feeding those who came by to donate and to give those people a place to heal together.

“The community has helped me and I feel that it is necessary to do whatever I can,” Victor Warke, the shop’s owner, said. “Luckily I’m able to do something, so that’s just the reason.”

Even though Bah has only lived in Harrisburg for two years, he says he feels a strong connection to his community, and wanted to do what he could to help.

“As a community for everyone to come together, unfortunately a tragedy has to happen for something like this to happen normally, but it does bring us as human beings together so I think that’s a good thing,” Bah said.