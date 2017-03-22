× Feds indict Steelton man on heroin, firearms charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Johnnie Spriggs, age 29, of Steelton, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg for Conspiracy to Possess and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that on November 12, 2015, a Rossie Arms, .357 caliber Magnum revolver handgun and over 100 grams of heroin were found in Spriggs’ Steelton residence. One hundred grams of heroin is the equivalent of approximately 4,000 individual doses of heroin.

If convicted, Spriggs faces a possible life sentence, a term of supervised released following imprisonment and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Steelton Borough Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Ford is prosecuting the case.