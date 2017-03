× Feral cat found suffering from gunshot

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A feral cat is stable after being shot last Thursday.

According to State Police in Carlisle, a 69 year-old resident found a feral cat that he feeds suffering from a gunshot wound at 5 p.m on the 400 block of Crossroad School Road.

The cat is now in stable condition at Newville Animal Hospital.