× FOX43 Sports Poll: Is Colin Kaepernick getting “black balled” by NFL teams?

The NFL off season kicked off nearly two weeks ago, and waves of NFL players have signed with new teams.

However, there are some notable players remaining without a contract or team, including former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick exercised an opt-out clause in his contract to receive his release from the 49ers earlier this month, in order to find a better opportunity.

Of course, Kaepernick made headlines by being one of the most vocal NFL players about racial injustices throughout the United States and pledged to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem before games. The choice to kneel was a symbol, one that represented inequalities in our country, Kaepernick explained.

The Quarterback told ESPN, “For me, it was something that I couldn’t see another ‘hashtag Sandra Bland, hashtag Tamir Rice, hashtag Walter Scott, hashtag Eric Garner,’ the list goes on and on and on,” Kaepernick said. “At what point do we do something about it? At what point do we take a stand and as a people say this isn’t right? You have a badge, yes. You’re supposed to be protecting us, not murdering us, and that’s what the issue really is and we need to change that.”

Many NFL players followed suit or found their own way to protest and many reacted negatively towards Kaepernick’s decision.

Since the off season has began, Kaepernick has made an announcement that he will stand for the National Anthem during the 2016 season. He has kept himself busy, mainly by donating his time, effort and money to help out the people of Somalia.

Colin Kaepernick pleads with the media to cover people dying and in need of serious help in Somalia pic.twitter.com/IRI4eGFyJv — Best's Point Of View (@PovofBest) March 16, 2017

However, here on the home front, Kaepernick’s name has stayed in the headlines.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that his “Twitter Wrath” has kept NFL teams from signing the quarterback.

President Trump credits his Twitter wrath for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's unemployment https://t.co/rib2ftiSJv pic.twitter.com/HzdtNmjhEb — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2017

Kaepernick responded by donating $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, a program that may end due to budget cuts, implemented by Trump’s campaign.

However, Trump is not the only one to raise a question as to why the NFL quarterback hasn’t been signed.

Film maker Spike Lee put up an Instagram post earlier this week, questioning how Kaepernick could remain unsigned.

The post reads:

Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB’s Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat’s Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.

Overall, attention is on Colin Kaepernick and there are questions as to why he’s remained unsigned.

Our question is, do you think Colin Kaepernick is getting “black balled” by NFL teams?