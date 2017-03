× Furry Friends with Freddie, the Shepherd mix

YORK, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Freddie, the Shepherd mix!

Freddie came to Animal Rescue, Inc. as a stray in the winter of 2017.

Freddie is a lively guy that loves any attention he is given. If you’re looking for a friend that will care as much for you as much as you do toward him, Freddie is your guy.

However, Freddie does have a touch of separation anxiety and may bark when you are away.

Tune in to FOX43 Morning News to check out Freddie!