× Lancaster woman convicted for hiding child’s shooter

LANCASTER, Pa — A Lancaster woman was convicted on Tuesday for hiding her boyfriend from police after he was charged in a child’s shooting.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Monea A. Mitchell, was found guilty of hindering apprehension, by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker. In 2015, Mitchell helped Justin Lamar Davis hide from police for 2 months an directly lied to police on his whereabouts.

Davis was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault for shooting into an occupied vehicle on May 5th, 2015 where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot. He was arrested on July 5th, 2015 and is currently serving 5-12 years in prison.

Mitchell was sentenced to 5 years of supervision, 3 months on house arrest, followed by 2 months of intensive supervision and will serve the remainder on probation.