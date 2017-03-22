× Local basketball team advances to state final

Four down, one to go. Tuesday night featured a full slate of basketball state semifinals with five local teams looking to punch their ticket to Hershey.

The magic finally ended for Carlisle, the lone boys representative, as the Thundering Herd got knocked out by Pine-Richland, 65-60. On the girls side, Lebanon Catholic advanced to their first state final in 22 years, beating Jenkintown, 41-37. Meanwhile the best season in Susquehannock history came to an end as the Warriors fell to Archbishop Wood, 56-41. Lancaster Catholic held the lead after three quarters, but an 18-2 run by Erie Villa Maria sent the Crusaders home, 62-50. Finally, York Catholic fell to Neumann-Goretti, 63-42.

Here is FOX43’s coverage of five state semifinal games on Tuesday:

Here are the results of Tuesday's games involving local teams:

PIAA Semifinals

6A Boys

Reading 57, Archbishop Ryan 51

Pine-Richland 65, Carlisle 60

5A Girls

Archbishop Wood 56, Susquehannock 41

4A Girls

Erie Villa Maria 62, Lancaster Catholic 50

3A Girls

Neumann-Goretti 63, York Catholic 42

1A Girls

Lebanon Catholic 41, Jenkintown 37