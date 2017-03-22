× Man found dead inside Providence Township home

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — State police are investigating the death of a man who was found Wednesday morning at a home in Lancaster County.

According to Trooper James Spencer, first responders found the man inside a home at 124 Pennsy Road in Providence Township at 2:44 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30’s.

Spencer would not comment on a cause and manner of death.

Police are waiting for a warrant to search the home.