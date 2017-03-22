× Man steals donation box with money intended for military families and homeless

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police – Gettysburg is investigating a theft that occurred at the Turkey Hill Mini Market at the Cross Keys, 6113 York Road, Berwick Township on Monday, March 20. At approximately 3:39 a.m. a male suspect, possibly operating a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, stole a donation box from the counter/registration area containing an unknown amount of cash and coins. The money stolen was intended to be donated to military families in need and homeless veterans.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and a photo of the Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Lakkis with the Pennsylvania State Police, 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a cash reward.

Tips can also be submitted ataccrimestoppers.com.