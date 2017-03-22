× Mother’s Sub hosts gift card, clothing drive for families affected by recent Harrisburg house fire

According to a Mother’s Sub flyer, the family-owned restaurant owners are opening their doors to collect donations for families recently affected by a Harrisburg house fire.

The fire happened on Friday, March 10 at Lexington and Walnut Streets. The fire took the lives of 2-year-old Ashanti Hughes and a 10-year-old Savannah Dominick. A Harrisburg fireman, who was responding to the fire, was also struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Lt. Dennis DeVoe was a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Fire Bureau.

The fundraiser begins today at 6 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

The flyer reads:

“This Wednesday from 6PM-8:30PM Mother’s Sub has opened their doors for anyone who is interested in dropping off gift cards and other essential items for the families affected by the fires. Come enjoy some refreshing while donating to a great cause.”