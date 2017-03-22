× Parents charged after using heroin with three children in the backseat

REED TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two parents are facing charges after using heroin in a vehicle with three children in the backseat.

Michael and Elizabeth Anthony, 30, are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

On March 21 at 11:30 a.m., police encountered the couple in the rear parking lot of a closed Red Rabbit Restaurant off of Route 322.

Police discovered that the pair had been using heroin and were in possession of multiple packs of heroin, suboxone, uncapped syringes and various paraphernalia.

Three children were found to be in the rear seat of the vehicle. State police took protective custody of the children before Perry County Children and Youth Services took custody.

The Anthony’s were committed to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.