Shots fired incident closes portion of Route 30 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A portion of Route 30 westbound in was closed down near the N. Sherman Street exit for nearly an hour while police investigate a shots fired incident.

Police received reports someone in a black VW Golf was shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on Route 30(Arsenal Road) near Eden Road. It happen at about 5:37 p.m. There were no reports of anyone injured in the incident.